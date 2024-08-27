Search

Sydney Sweeney sizzles in bold black swimsuit in new viral video

27 Aug, 2024
Sydney Sweeney sizzles in bold black swimsuit in new viral video
Hollywood star Sydney Sweeney continues to remain in limelight as she never shied away from flaunting flamboyance.

The White Lotus star is keeping summer vibrant with her sizzling fashion choices. She recently wowed her Instagram followers with bold photo featuring her in black thong swimsuit embellished with pink floral knots. In addition, she also shared beauty tutorial in a 'get-ready-with-me' Reel, showcasing beauty products.

The diva can be seen giving sneak peek into her makeup routine as she accentuated her look with diamond tennis bracelets and heart-shaped earrings. She completed her ensemble with a straw hat and shades.

The clip soon went viral online, getting over 1.3 million likes on Instagram while fans fooded comment section with heart emojis.

Sydney Sweeney is known for her roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid's Tale, and Sharp Objects. She gained wider recognition for her work in Euphoria and The White Lotus, earning two Emmy nominations. 

