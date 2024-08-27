Punjab Excise makes Customised Number Plates possible with new offer

LAHORE – The Excise department launched new program that allows car owners to personalize their vehicle number plates, offering an opportunity to add a unique and personal touch to registration plates.

Customisation Options for Number Plates

The new Excise scheme offers three distinct categories for customization:

Category Description Platinum Eight characters, including names or significant words. Corporate Designed for businesses to display their company names. Gold Offers a mix of three letters and three numbers for flexible customization.

To apply for a customized number plate, individuals must hold a valid vehicle license, ensuring all legal standards are met.

Customised Number Plate Application Process

Interested parties can apply by visiting the Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control Department office or by checking the official website for more details. Additionally, a helpline at 08786-0800 is available for further assistance.