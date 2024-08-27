Shahid Afridi welcomes grandson in style

Pakistan cricket team’s fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi’s newborn son, Alyar, has arrived at his maternal grandfather’s house, the former Test captain and renowned all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi.

In a social media post that went viral, Boom Boom Afridi is seen entering his home holding his grandson. The house was specially decorated for the occasion, and the little aunt welcomed her nephew.

Shahid Afridi expressed his good wishes for his newborn grandson, praying that Allah guides the child on the straight path.

It is noteworthy that yesterday, 47-year-old Shahid Khan Afridi thanked those who congratulated him on becoming the grandfather.

Shahid Afridi was born on March 1, 1977. His 24-year-old son-in-law Shaheen Afridi, born on April 6, 2000, married his daughter Ansha Afridi on February 3, 2023.