Man held for selling 3-year-old child for Rs50,000

LAHORE – A 3-year-old child, who was sold for Rs50,000 in Lahore, has been recovered.
According to SP Cantt Lahore Awais Shafiq, the child, named Adnan, was kidnapped by an unidentified beggars. The police recovered the abducted child from Mandi Bahauddin.
The suspects had sold the child to a childless couple for Rs50,000. The police also recovered the money. The man who bought the child, Imran, has been arrested, and his wife is also in custody.
According to the SP Cantt, the suspects were traced with the help of CCTV footage. The suspects were arrested the next day when they reached the Defense signal to sell the child.
