LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, following the defeat against Bangladesh, stated that there were no replacements for underperforming players.

After Pakistan’s historic Test defeat against Bangladesh, Mohsin Naqvi urged top officials to focus on finding talent for the national team.

He emphasized that the selection committee lacks solid players, and this situation requires the right tools for surgery.

The PCB Chairman said, “I talked about surgery because we need to solve our problems, but when we look at how to fix them, we don’t have solid data or a player pool.”

The Champions Cup, using AI to select 150 players, will strengthen domestic cricket and provide transparent records for future selections.

With the Champions Cup, we will have a pool of 150 players, and we need to perform surgery. People say, ‘Do it all today, cut off the heads of 4 or 5! Get rid of them!’ You cannot let anyone go until you have someone better to replace them.

He blamed the captain and team management for not playing a frontline spinner in the Rawalpindi Test while defending the selection committee.

It is noteworthy that the Rawalpindi Test defeat was Pakistan’s first Test loss against Bangladesh.

The second Test of the series between the two teams will be played from August 30 to September 3 at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.