CSS aspirant arrested for supplying drugs to Islamabad college students

ISLAMABAD – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) held a well-educated for distributing drugs to schools in capital city Islamabad.
The major drug bust was carried at a student hostel in ICT on a tip-off, leading to the arrest of a young man. During the raid, the authorities confiscated 120 grams of potent and expensive marijuana from his possession.
The arrested individual has been charged under the Anti-Narcotics Act, and officials have confirmed that a case has been filed against him.
Anti-Narcotics officials said suspect, who was also preparing for the CSS exam, confessed to supplying drugs to several educational institutions and student hostels in Islamabad.
In response to the growing issue, the ANF has reinforced its efforts to tackle drug distribution in educational environments. Recently, another suspect was apprehended near a major educational institution in Islamabad.
This individual was found with 4.8 kg of hashish and 1.2 kg of opium and has also been charged under the Anti-Narcotics Act.
