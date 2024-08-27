Monsoon rain hits Karachi hard; more showers to lash city till August 31

KARACHI – Latest spell of torrential rains flooded roads in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi, disrupting traffic, and causing power outages in city of over 11 million people.

Chief Meteorologist warned about significant rain expected in Karachi from August 27 to 31. The forecast predicts between 150mm and 200mm of rainfall, accompanied by wind thunderstorms and scattered to isolated heavy downpours, per reports.

Amid massive rains, there is also a risk of urban flooding and rain-induced inundation in port city, and coastal regions.

Karachi Rain Update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) noted that a low-pressure system over central India has intensified into a depression in Madhya Pradesh. This system is anticipated to move west-southwest, possibly reaching eastern Sindh by the night of August 26 and bringing strong monsoon currents to the region.

Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad could receive between 250-300mm of rain, while Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tharparkar, and Umerkot might see up to 500mm. Other districts are expected to experience 70mm to 100mm of rainfall, reports said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed local authorities and the irrigation department to prepare for emergencies and has advised the Fisheries Department to ensure that fishermen take necessary precautions.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Aug-2024/sindh-makran-coast-under-flood-alert-as-met-office-advises-fishermen-to-stay-ashore

