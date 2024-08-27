Monsoon rain hits Karachi hard; more showers to lash city till August 31

KARACHI – Latest spell of torrential rains flooded roads in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi, disrupting traffic, and causing power outages in city of over 11 million people.
Chief Meteorologist warned about significant rain expected in Karachi from August 27 to 31. The forecast predicts between 150mm and 200mm of rainfall, accompanied by wind thunderstorms and scattered to isolated heavy downpours, per reports.
Amid massive rains, there is also a risk of urban flooding and rain-induced inundation in port city, and coastal regions.
Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) noted that a low-pressure system over central India has intensified into a depression in Madhya Pradesh. This system is anticipated to move west-southwest, possibly reaching eastern Sindh by the night of August 26 and bringing strong monsoon currents to the region.
Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad could receive between 250-300mm of rain, while Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tharparkar, and Umerkot might see up to 500mm. Other districts are expected to experience 70mm to 100mm of rainfall, reports said.
Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed local authorities and the irrigation department to prepare for emergencies and has advised the Fisheries Department to ensure that fishermen take necessary precautions.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Aug-2024/sindh-makran-coast-under-flood-alert-as-met-office-advises-fishermen-to-stay-ashore
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.5
|280.2
|Euro
|EUR
|309.4
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.2
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
