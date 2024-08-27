Search

PakistanWeather

Monsoon rain hits Karachi hard; more showers to lash city till August 31

Web Desk
09:52 AM | 27 Aug, 2024
Monsoon rain hits Karachi hard; more showers to lash city till August 31

KARACHI – Latest spell of torrential rains flooded roads in Pakistan's financial capital Karachi, disrupting traffic, and causing power outages in city of over 11 million people.

Chief Meteorologist warned about significant rain expected in Karachi from August 27 to 31. The forecast predicts between 150mm and 200mm of rainfall, accompanied by wind thunderstorms and scattered to isolated heavy downpours, per reports.

Amid massive rains, there is also a risk of urban flooding and rain-induced inundation in port city, and coastal regions.

Karachi Rain Update

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) noted that a low-pressure system over central India has intensified into a depression in Madhya Pradesh. This system is anticipated to move west-southwest, possibly reaching eastern Sindh by the night of August 26 and bringing strong monsoon currents to the region.

Sanghar, Thatta, Sujawal, Mirpurkhas, and Shaheed Benazirabad could receive between 250-300mm of rain, while Badin, Tando Mohammad Khan, Tharparkar, and Umerkot might see up to 500mm. Other districts are expected to experience 70mm to 100mm of rainfall, reports said.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah directed local authorities and the irrigation department to prepare for emergencies and has advised the Fisheries Department to ensure that fishermen take necessary precautions.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/25-Aug-2024/sindh-makran-coast-under-flood-alert-as-met-office-advises-fishermen-to-stay-ashore
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:23 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

Who is Zarfasha Naqvi, and what is her connection to Natasha Danish?

09:52 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

Monsoon rain hits Karachi hard; more showers to lash city till August ...

09:12 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s phone stolen by pickpockets during ...

08:49 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

Chinese military commander pledges to strengthen Sino-Pak strategic ...

11:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Meet Muhammad Ali – Pakistan's first AI assistant robot built by a ...

11:21 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

Mohsin Naqvi says Baloch separatists, TTP behind militant attacks in ...

Most viewed

11:49 AM | 24 Aug, 2024

Fact Check: Has Natasha Danish secured relief after killing two ...

09:08 AM | 26 Aug, 2024

Balochistan Bleeding: Assistant Commissioner injured as multiple ...

12:40 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

School holiday announced in Rawalpindi on August 26 for Chehlum of ...

02:41 PM | 26 Aug, 2024

PML-N MPA Rana Afzal Hussain dies of heart attack

10:38 AM | 25 Aug, 2024

Rawalpindi-bound bus crashes near Kahuta, leaving 29 dead, one Injured

09:29 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Modi's plane enters Pakistani airspace

Advertisement

Latest

10:23 AM | 27 Aug, 2024

Who is Zarfasha Naqvi, and what is her connection to Natasha Danish?

Gold & Silver

02:23 PM | 24 Aug, 2024

Gold hits another all-time high in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, Riyal - 27 August 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 27, 2024 in open market.

USD to PKR Rate Today

US dollar was quoted at 278.5 for buying and 280.2 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.

British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.

Currency Rates Today

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.5  280.2 
Euro EUR 309.4 311.89
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363.41 367.71
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.78 76.23
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.73 74.43
Australian Dollar AUD 185.25 189.83
Bahrain Dinar BHD 737.2 742.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 202.65 207
China Yuan CNY 38.25 38.65
Danish Krone DKK 40.03 40.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.68 36.03
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.45 908.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.25 60.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.34 171.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.14 26.44
Omani Riyal OMR 723.13 727.21
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 201.75 203.75
Swedish Korona SEK 26.15 26.45
Swiss Franc CHF 324 328.94
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan's 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi ...

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: