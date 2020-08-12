Rasta App & Online Time Scheduling System for Driving License launched in Gujranwala
Web Desk
07:34 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Rasta App & Online Time Scheduling System for Driving License launched in Gujranwala
Share

LAHORE - CTO Gujranwala Mr Muhammad Asif Siddique and the team of city traffic police department visited Arfa Software Park to inaugurate Rasta App and Online Time Scheduling System for Driving License in Gujranwala.

Director-General IT Operations PITB Mr Faisal Yousaf and his team were present on this occasion. The app offers multiple features including traffic updates, e-ticketing, and online driving licenses appointment facility for the applicants. 

Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) developed smartphone application titled “Rasta” in collaboration with City Traffic Police, has provided smart solutions to the general public’s traffic-related problems and queries over the years. It will now be available for the public of Gujranwala to help citizens and road users with real-time information related to traffic-related issues.

Rasta app is already available in Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan and soon will be launched for Sialkot City.

More From This Category
Rasta App & Online Time Scheduling System for ...
07:34 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Pakistan researchers among winners of Facebook ...
07:14 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Shroud Returns To Twitch
06:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
OPPO F15 with its amazing features is ...
04:50 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
Nvidia Announces Geforce Event  
04:26 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
TCL and Daraz bring Jashn-e-Azadi Sale gala with ...
03:33 PM | 10 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan expecting their second child
05:57 PM | 12 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr