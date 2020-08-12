Rasta App & Online Time Scheduling System for Driving License launched in Gujranwala

LAHORE - CTO Gujranwala Mr Muhammad Asif Siddique and the team of city traffic police department visited Arfa Software Park to inaugurate Rasta App and Online Time Scheduling System for Driving License in Gujranwala.

Director-General IT Operations PITB Mr Faisal Yousaf and his team were present on this occasion. The app offers multiple features including traffic updates, e-ticketing, and online driving licenses appointment facility for the applicants.

Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) developed smartphone application titled “Rasta” in collaboration with City Traffic Police, has provided smart solutions to the general public’s traffic-related problems and queries over the years. It will now be available for the public of Gujranwala to help citizens and road users with real-time information related to traffic-related issues.

Rasta app is already available in Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan and soon will be launched for Sialkot City.