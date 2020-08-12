Rasta App & Online Time Scheduling System for Driving License launched in Gujranwala
Share
LAHORE - CTO Gujranwala Mr Muhammad Asif Siddique and the team of city traffic police department visited Arfa Software Park to inaugurate Rasta App and Online Time Scheduling System for Driving License in Gujranwala.
Director-General IT Operations PITB Mr Faisal Yousaf and his team were present on this occasion. The app offers multiple features including traffic updates, e-ticketing, and online driving licenses appointment facility for the applicants.
Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) developed smartphone application titled “Rasta” in collaboration with City Traffic Police, has provided smart solutions to the general public’s traffic-related problems and queries over the years. It will now be available for the public of Gujranwala to help citizens and road users with real-time information related to traffic-related issues.
Rasta app is already available in Lahore, Faisalabad and Multan and soon will be launched for Sialkot City.
- Polio eradication campaign begins in 130 districts today10:44 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- China demands non-discriminatory business environment to Chinese ...09:56 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Pakistan is on road of digitalization, says President09:37 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran forms 14-members NCC committee to promote development of ...08:55 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- PM Imran inaugurates Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit today08:25 AM | 13 Aug, 2020
- Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in 202005:35 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
- Bilal Saeed and Saba Qamar's Qubool released04:40 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
- Saba Qamar warns fans against fake TikTok account03:33 PM | 12 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020