Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal’s phone stolen by pickpockets during funeral

MURIDKE — Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal’s mobile phone was reported stolen while he was attending the funeral of MPA Rana Afzaal Hussain.

The incident occurred during the funeral prayers of PML-N lawmaker Rana Afzaal Hussain, the brother of Federal Minister Rana Tanveer. Security measures were expected to be stringent given the presence of high-profile figures, but some pickpocket deprived Ahsan from his cellphone.

The local police have been notified about the theft and and investigation to track down the pickpockets responsible for the theft is underway. They are actively working to recover the stolen phone and apprehend the culprits.

Incidents of pickpocketing are common in funerals in Pakistan and it raises concerns about personal safety in public gatherings.