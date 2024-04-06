Alert! Children pickpocket gang detected in Lahore ahead of Eid

LAHORE – A gang of children involved in pickpocket activities was detected by the Punjab Safe City Authority in Lahore amid ongoing shopping spree ahead of Eidul Fitr 2024.

The authority has shared a video of the group, which is supervised by an adult, taking away mobile phones and other belongings of citizens without them noticing the theft.

The children gang was traced after police received a complaint from a woman, whose mobile phone was stolen by a child in Anarkali Bazar of Lahore.

After receiving the complaint, the officials vet the CCTV footage of the area and found that a group of three children stealing the mobile phone from woman’s purse when she was sitting inside a rickshaw.

The video shows one of the children running towards the other side after stealing the phone in an unnoticed way. Later, the gang members can be seen leaving the place in a car.

Authorities have asked the citizens to contact the police through 15 if they find any suspicious activity.