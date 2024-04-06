Turkey cancels visa-free liberty for this Muslim country

ANKARA - The government of Turkey has ended its visa-free liberty available to citizens from Tajikistan as part of a fresh directive.

A decree has been issued in this regard by Recep Tayyip Erdogan's regime under which the regular passport holders of Tajikistan are no longer allowed visa-free entry to the country.

“It was decided to cancel the visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan holding ordinary foreign passports when traveling to Türkiye,” the document reads.

It bears mentioning that the citizens of Tajikistan were allowed entry to Turkey for a period lasting three months; however, such a liberty stands canceled now.

Tajikistan, a landlocked country nestled in the heart of Central Asia, boasts a rich history, culture, and natural beauty. From rugged mountain ranges to noisy bazaars, Tajikistan offers a unique blend of adventure and calm for travelers. With a population of approximately 9.5 million people, Tajikistan is a diverse mosaic of ethnicities and the majority of the population comprises ethnic Tajiks, while other ethnic groups such as Uzbeks, Russians, and Pamiris also call Tajikistan home.

In 2023, Tajikistan welcomed over 1.2 million tourists, marking a significant increase from previous years.

On the other hand, Turkey is a captivating blend of East and West offering an attractive mix of history, culture, and natural beauty. With a population exceeding 83 million, Turkey is one of the most populous countries in the region, boasting a diverse mosaic of ethnicities, languages, and traditions.

As one of the world's top tourist destinations, Turkey welcomed over 45 million visitors in 2023. Its iconic landmarks such as the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, Cappadocia's fairy chimneys, and the stunning coastline of the Turquoise Coast attract travelers seeking history, adventure, and relaxation alike.