Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Turkey cancels visa-free liberty for this Muslim country

Web Desk
03:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2024
Turkey cancels visa-free liberty for this Muslim country

ANKARA - The government of Turkey has ended its visa-free liberty available to citizens from Tajikistan as part of a fresh directive.

A decree has been issued in this regard by Recep Tayyip Erdogan's regime under which the regular passport holders of Tajikistan are no longer allowed visa-free entry to the country. 

“It was decided to cancel the visa-free regime for citizens of Tajikistan holding ordinary foreign passports when traveling to Türkiye,” the document reads.

It bears mentioning that the citizens of Tajikistan were allowed entry to Turkey for a period lasting three months; however, such a liberty stands canceled now. 

Tajikistan, a landlocked country nestled in the heart of Central Asia, boasts a rich history, culture, and natural beauty. From rugged mountain ranges to noisy bazaars, Tajikistan offers a unique blend of adventure and calm for travelers. With a population of approximately 9.5 million people, Tajikistan is a diverse mosaic of ethnicities and the majority of the population comprises ethnic Tajiks, while other ethnic groups such as Uzbeks, Russians, and Pamiris also call Tajikistan home.

In 2023, Tajikistan welcomed over 1.2 million tourists, marking a significant increase from previous years. 

On the other hand, Turkey is a captivating blend of East and West offering an attractive mix of history, culture, and natural beauty.  With a population exceeding 83 million, Turkey is one of the most populous countries in the region, boasting a diverse mosaic of ethnicities, languages, and traditions.

As one of the world's top tourist destinations, Turkey welcomed over 45 million visitors in 2023. Its iconic landmarks such as the Hagia Sophia, Blue Mosque, Cappadocia's fairy chimneys, and the stunning coastline of the Turquoise Coast attract travelers seeking history, adventure, and relaxation alike.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

05:32 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Canada announces number of study permits allowed for international ...

05:14 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Italy starts offering digital nomad visas: Here's eligibility ...

04:01 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Malaysia bans hiring of foreign workers in major 'anti-immigration' ...

03:46 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Turkey cancels visa-free liberty for this Muslim country

05:26 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

100ml liquid rule to remain in place as UK delays installation of ...

05:06 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

US extends work permits validity for some immigrants: Details inside ...

Immigration

11:34 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia mulls visa free entry for Chinese in fresh tourism push

11:18 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Canada increases permanent residency fee: Here's timeline of ...

08:17 PM | 4 Apr, 2024

Karachi airport's runway to stay closed for a month: Check schedule ...

10:52 AM | 4 Apr, 2024

South Africa announces digital nomad visa amid praise and criticism

04:01 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

South Korea likely to allow restaurants to hire foreign workers

03:15 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Bali to fast track immigration with installation of additional auto ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:25 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

PM Shehbaz arrives in Saudi Arabia on 3-day visit

Gold & Silver

03:07 PM | 6 Apr, 2024

Gold price hits record high of Rs245,100 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 6 April 2024

Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 6 April 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.3 280.4
Euro EUR 299.5 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 350 354
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.4 76.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 182.7 184.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.18 746.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206.2
China Yuan CNY 38.5 38.9
Danish Krone DKK 40.48 40.88
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.91 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.92 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.02 169.02
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.38 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 721.71 729.71
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.35 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.13 309.63
Thai Bhat THB 7.61 7.76

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: