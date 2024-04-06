Fitrana fixed at Rs300 per person this year in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD — The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fitrana this year has been fixed at Rs300 per person, according to the Sharia Board Pakistan.
The Fitrana rate 2024 is based on the prices of staple food such as what flour, dates, raisins, barley, as per the Islamic Shariah.
The importance of Sadqa-e-Fitr lies in helping the poor and needy people in society, especially on the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr. This act helps the poor and needy to celebrate the festival and Muslims can earn blessing from Allah Almighty.
Keeping in view the market price of 2.25 kilogrammes of flour, the minimum amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs320 per head,
The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, and dates should pay minimum Rs600 and Rs2,400 per head, respectively.
Similarly, a faithful who wants to pay Fitrana at the rate of raisin should pay Rs4,400 per head.
A Muslim, who possesses food in excess of his needs, must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fitrana any time before the Eidul Fitr prayers.
Pakistani rupee continues to recover against US dollar in open market on April 6, 2024.
In the open market on Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.3 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.5 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound hovers around 350 for buying, and 354 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 75.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw drop, with new rates at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.3
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|299.5
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350
|354
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.4
|76.15
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.18
|746.89
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.5
|38.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.48
|40.88
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.57
|35.92
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.91
|912.91
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.92
|59.52
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.02
|169.02
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.38
|25.68
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|721.71
|729.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.35
|77.05
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.72
|26.02
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|307.13
|309.63
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.61
|7.76
