Pakistan

Fitrana fixed at Rs300 per person this year in Pakistan

04:35 PM | 6 Apr, 2024
Fitrana fixed at Rs300 per person this year in Pakistan
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD — The minimum amount of Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fitrana this year has been fixed at Rs300 per person, according to the Sharia Board Pakistan.

The Fitrana rate 2024 is based on the prices of staple food such as what flour, dates, raisins, barley, as per the Islamic Shariah.

The importance of Sadqa-e-Fitr lies in helping the poor and needy people in society, especially on the festive occasion of Eidul Fitr. This act helps the poor and needy to celebrate the festival and Muslims can earn blessing from Allah Almighty. 

Keeping in view the market price of 2.25 kilogrammes of flour, the minimum amount for Fitrana is calculated as Rs320 per head,

The faithful who want to pay Fitrana equal to the price of barley, and dates should pay minimum Rs600 and Rs2,400 per head, respectively.

Similarly, a faithful who wants to pay Fitrana at the rate of raisin should pay Rs4,400 per head.

How much is per person Fitrana this year?

The minimum fitrana amount has been fixed at Rs300 per person this year in Pakistan.

When to Pay Fitrana Amount?

A Muslim, who possesses food in excess of his needs, must pay Sadqa-e-Fitr or Fitrana any time before the Eidul Fitr prayers.

