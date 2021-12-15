PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows
International survey reveals Pakistani PM is the 17th most admired man in the world, ranked above US President Joe Biden
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named as the most admired man in Pakistan and seventeenth most admired in the world, according to a survey conducted by UK-based data analytics firm.
PM Imran is the new edition in the elite list of persons admired internationally as he wasn’t listed in last year's survey. The Prime Minister's admiration score stood at 1.9 percent worldwide and was applauded for his performance soon after the results of the survey were published.
The sample size of the survey was 42,000 people from across 38 countries to create the list of most admired people in the world, with two separate categories for men and women.
Another person from the South Asian country that has remained among the top positions on the chart is Britain-based Pakistani human rights activist Malala Yousafzai. The young Nobel laureate has risen farthest in the ranks this year, climbing five places to 9th.
Barack and Michelle Obama top list of the world’s most admired public figures
Former US President Barack Obama has retained his position as the world’s most admired man in YouGov’s latest survey, standing above Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Chinese President Xi Jingping.
In women’s list, Michelle Obama likewise holds on to her position as the world’s most admired woman for the third continuous year.
Star footballer Lionel Messi, Jackie Chan, Elon Musk, Lionell Messi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Jack Ma, Warren Buffet, Sachin Tendulkar, Donald Trump, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Pope Francis, Virat Kohli, and Andy Lau are next in the men’s list, respectively.
In women’s list, Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth-II, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Angela Merkel, Priyanka Chopra, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Aishwarya Rai, Sudha Murty, Greta Thunberg, Melania Trump, Lisa, Liu Yifei, Yang Mi, Jacinda Ardern make it to top 20.
This year's survey’s results are calculated from the combination of responses to two questions – whether a respondent admires the figure at all and then whether they are the figure the respondent admires the most.
Each nation’s results in the global compilation are also weighted to represent the country’s population size.
