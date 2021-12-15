PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows

International survey reveals Pakistani PM is the 17th most admired man in the world, ranked above US President Joe Biden
Web Desk
09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named as the most admired man in Pakistan and seventeenth most admired in the world, according to a survey conducted by UK-based data analytics firm.

PM Imran is the new edition in the elite list of persons admired internationally as he wasn’t listed in last year's survey. The Prime Minister's admiration score stood at 1.9 percent worldwide and was applauded for his performance soon after the results of the survey were published.

The sample size of the survey was 42,000 people from across 38 countries to create the list of most admired people in the world, with two separate categories for men and women.

Another person from the South Asian country that has remained among the top positions on the chart is Britain-based Pakistani human rights activist Malala Yousafzai. The young Nobel laureate has risen farthest in the ranks this year, climbing five places to 9th.

Barack and Michelle Obama top list of the world’s most admired public figures

Former US President Barack Obama has retained his position as the world’s most admired man in YouGov’s latest survey, standing above Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Chinese President Xi Jingping.

In women’s list, Michelle Obama likewise holds on to her position as the world’s most admired woman for the third continuous year.

Star footballer Lionel Messi, Jackie Chan, Elon Musk, Lionell Messi, Narendra Modi, Vladimir Putin, Jack Ma, Warren Buffet, Sachin Tendulkar, Donald Trump, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Pope Francis, Virat Kohli, and Andy Lau are next in the men’s list, respectively.

In women’s list, Angelina Jolie, Queen Elizabeth-II, Oprah Winfrey, Emma Watson, Taylor Swift, Angela Merkel, Priyanka Chopra, Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton, Aishwarya Rai, Sudha Murty, Greta Thunberg, Melania Trump, Lisa, Liu Yifei, Yang Mi, Jacinda Ardern make it to top 20.

This year's survey’s results are calculated from the combination of responses to two questions – whether a respondent admires the figure at all and then whether they are the figure the respondent admires the most.

PM Imran makes it to Time's most influential ... 07:42 PM | 17 Apr, 2019

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan has been named among the '100 Most Influential People' of 2019 by the ...

Each nation’s results in the global compilation are also weighted to represent the country’s population size.

More From This Category
Cabinet members to hold talks with Gwadar ...
12:57 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
Bahawalpur court awards death sentence to four ...
11:57 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
Motorway sections closed as fog blankets parts of ...
11:22 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
NCOC decides to shift schools’ winter vacations ...
10:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
PTI’s Shehryar Afridi issues threats to ...
10:27 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 370 new infections, 4 ...
09:28 AM | 15 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mathira disappointed with Faysal Quraishi’s remarks about married actresses
06:02 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr