NCOC decides to shift schools’ winter vacations to January amid vaccination drive: reports

ISLAMABAD – The National Command and Operations Centre reportedly decided to reschedule the winter vacations in educational institutions from December to January, local media reported.

Reports quoting sources said the country’s top monitoring body has decided to move winter vacations in schools to January 2022, while the decision was backed by all provinces, who agreed to the proposal.

NCOC, the nerve centre to synergize and articulate a unified national effort against COVID-19, said the vaccination process will carry on in educational institutions, while the educational institutions will remain closed in areas in light of intensely cold weather, per reports.

However, NCOC hasn't issued any official statement about the decision while students are eagerly waiting for the annoucnment.

The decision comes a day after the inter-provincial education ministers conference which was presided over by the Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Education.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood shared the agreed proposal for winter vacation in schools across Pakistan on Tuesday. Ministers huddle also reviewed reforms in the provincial education system.

On Tuesday, officials said a final decision on winter vacations at educational institutions will be made at a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Reports said that all provincial and federal education ministries except Sindh have agreed to hold winter vacations from December 25 to January 5.

The Sindh government has already announced winter vacations in educational institutions from Dec 20 to Jan 3.