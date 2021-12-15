Motorway sections closed as fog blankets parts of Punjab, KP
LAHORE – Motorways M1, M2, and M3 at various points while the M11 section from Lahore to Sialkot have been closed for all kinds of traffic.
The motorway Police spokesperson said the M3 section from Lahore to Samundari and M2 from Lahore to Pindi Bhattian has been closed amid low visibility.
Furthermore, Motorway, M11 Sialkot, and Motorway M1 were also closed for traffic from Peshawar to Rashkai.
Several vehicles were involved in a pile-up as they collided with each other amid thick fog near Kot Radha Kishan earlier today. At least six suffered injuries during the accident. The rescue personnel have rushed the wounded to the hospital.
Scores injured after dozens of vehicles collide ... 02:18 PM | 1 Dec, 2021
LAHORE – More than two dozen people, including women and children, suffered injuries on Tuesday morning in a ...
The Motorway police have also advised the drivers to switch on fog lights while driving at a slow speed as the visibility was dropped to very low.
Officials also requested the people to stay home and avoid unnecessary traveling. The drivers should seek advice from helpline 130 before and during the course of their journey, the police said, while adding that these routes will be reopened for the public as soon as the fog is lifted.
