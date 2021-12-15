Bahawalpur court awards death sentence to four men for gang-raping girl during robbery
Share
LAHORE – A local court on Wednesday sentenced four men to death over the gang rape of a student during robbery in Bahawalpur.
Reports in local media said the Additional District and Sessions Judge handed down the death sentence on two counts. The young woman was gang-raped by a group of four men in front of her family in Bahawalpur district earlier in January this year.
According to the FIR filed by the victim’s family, the group of armed men broke into the house and sexually assaulted the young woman in front of the family.
The attack and the subsequent demands for better protection of women prompted the government to introduce stern legislation, including the establishment of special courts to speed up rape trials.
The sexual abuse victims are often afraid to speak out and criminal complaints are frequently not investigated seriously.
‘Un-Islamic’ – Pakistan drops chemical ... 07:24 PM | 19 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice Maleeka Bokhari said on Friday that a clause that allowed ...
According to official statistics, around 11 rape incidents are reported in the South Asian country every day with over 22,000 cases filed across the country in the last six years however, only 0.05 percent of the accused have been convicted.
Last month, Pakistan removed a clause from a new anti-rape law that had allowed for the chemical castration of repeat rapists. The Islamic Council of Ideology had objected to the punishment of chemical castration for rapists for being an un-Islamic practice.
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Wheat harvesting begins10:49 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Careem to bring back bonuses and guarantees, awards best performing ...01:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Cabinet members to hold talks with Gwadar protesters on PM Imran’s ...12:57 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- ICC Women's World Cup: Pakistan, India to face off on March 6 at ...12:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Bahawalpur court awards death sentence to four men for gang-raping ...11:57 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Motorway sections closed as fog blankets parts of Punjab, KP11:22 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Amar Khan's killer dance moves set the ramp ablaze at BCW 202104:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram face backlash on PDA-packed video04:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Alizeh Shah reacts to ramp mishap and thanks Shazia Manzoor for ...03:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021