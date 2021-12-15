Cabinet members to hold talks with Gwadar protesters on PM Imran’s directives

ISLAMABAD – A 2-member committee has been formed to hold talks with protesters on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Report of Arab News quoting sources said the issue of the Gwadar protest also came into discussion during the cabinet meeting.

On the directives of the Prime Minister, Federal Minister and NCOC Chief Asad Umar and Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubeida Jalal will visit Gwadar and will address the grievances of the people of the port city of Balochistan.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also confirmed the development saying PM had already taken notice of the matter and the demands of protesters were being considered with seriousness.

Among many issues, the agitators, who are affiliated with the border trade and fishing industry, want an end to trawling along with the removal of a token system to carry out commercial activities along the Pakistan-Iran border.

Protestors also mentioned the availability of clean drinkable water in their demands. The federal government has approved multi-billion rupees projects for the provision of drinkable water in the southwestern region.

Recently, the demonstration not only continued in the port city but also intensified, as the female residents poured into the streets to support the sit-in.

PM Imran earlier took to Twitter post on Sunday where he assured to accept legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar while ensuring strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers in the Arabian Sea.