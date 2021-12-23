Bahrain Naval Force Commander lauds professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces
RAWALPINDI – Commander of Royal Bahrain Naval Force Rear Admiral Mohammad Yousif Al Asam called on Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ and acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistan Armed Forces, the military media wing said Wednesday.
A media release issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said matters of mutual interest, the current security situation in Afghanistan, and bilateral cooperation in defense and security fields were discussed during the meeting.
Pakistan’s top commander while speaking on the occasion said, “Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement and wishes for a long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with Bahrain.”
On the subject of Afghanistan, Gen. Bajwa stressed on the need for a global convergence and sincere efforts to avert a looming humanitarian catastrophe. COAS also underscored the importance of peace and reconciliation initiatives in Afghanistan.
Bahrain’s commander also appreciated Islamabad’s role in the Afghan situation, special efforts for border management, and role in regional stability.
Moreover, the Bahrain naval force commander also called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu in his office.
