Pakistan offers to host SAARC summit if 'artificial obstacles' removed

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday expressed hope to host the long-delayed summit of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) when what he said “artificial obstacles” in its way were removed.

The premier stated this during a meeting with SAAR Secretary-General Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, who paid a courtesy call on him in Islamabad today.

PM Imran Khan has emphasized on strengthening cooperation among the member states of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation on issues of common interest, including climate change, education, poverty alleviation, energy integration and health challenges.

Reiterating Pakistan's commitment to the mutually beneficial goals and objectives embodied in the SAARC Charter, the Prime Minister underlined that SAARC can provide a conducive and beneficial atmosphere to build economic synergies, which can transform the quality of life of the people of South Asia.

Mr. Esala Ruwan Weerakoon, SAARC Secretary-General, who is currently visiting Pakistan, today paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI. pic.twitter.com/em0Ld7fy3v — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 24, 2021

Strongly condemning the Sialkot incident, the premier expressed condolences on the death of Priyantha Kumara and stated that there is no justification whatsoever for such acts.

He said all necessary steps have been taken in order to speedily bring the perpetrators to justice.

He appreciated SAARC Secretary-General's efforts to further improve and promote SAARC processes.

Pakistan urges OIC to continue advocacy for ... 11:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to continue ...

He assured the Secretary General of continued support of the Government of Pakistan in further strengthening regional cooperation under the SAARC ambit.

The Secretary General thanked the Prime Minister for his guidance on SAARC related issues.

He assured the Prime Minister that during his tenure he will make determined efforts to strengthen collaboration among the member states in different fields for the benefit of all the countries of South Asian region.