11:47 PM | 19 Dec, 2021
Pakistan urges OIC to continue advocacy for resolution of Kashmir dispute
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to continue advocacy for the resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions, the PM Office said on Sunday.

Khan welcomed OIC Secretary General Hissien Brahim Taha on his first visit to Pakistan and thanked him for his participation in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) in Islamabad.

He appreciated the OIC’s efforts for peace and stability in Afghanistan, while emphasizing the importance of providing humanitarian assistance to the vulnerable Afghan population and the need for economic engagement by the international community.

Appreciating OIC’s steadfast support to Kashmiri people, PM Imran raised concern over the grave human rights situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the contemporary challenges of Islamophobia affecting Muslims around the world, Imran Khan suggested that OIC should take a lead in educating the global audience about the love and reverence of Muslims for the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Mr. Taha thanked the Pakistani PM for his leadership in organising the extraordinary OIC meeting to address the humanitarian crisis confronting the Afghan people. He also thanked Pakistan and its people for the warm hospitality extended during his stay in the country.

