OIC summit: FMs from Saudi Arabia, Iran and Malaysia call on Pakistan's PM Imran

ISLAMABAD – The foreign ministers of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Iran and Malaysia called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on the sidelines of the 17th extraordinary session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Sunday.

In a meeting with Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, PM Imran conveyed cordial greetings for King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Appreciating the Saudi initiative to convene the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, he expressed the hope that the world would not repeat the mistake of disengaging with Afghanistan.

Khan urged the world community to support the vulnerable Afghans. To alleviate the sufferings of the Afghan people, he highlighted that Pakistan remained committed to facilitate humanitarian organizations working from Pakistan for their humanitarian support to Afghanistan.

The Foreign Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Highness Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud, called on Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI today. pic.twitter.com/QjqAynGMpl — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) December 19, 2021

Reaffirming Pakistan’s abiding commitment to the continued well-being of the people of Afghanistan, Khan highlighted that Pakistan has already committed to immediate relief of in-kind humanitarian assistance worth Rs 5 billion, which comprises of food commodities including 50,000 MT of wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.

On Pakistan-Saudi Arabia bilateral relations, he underscored the special significance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, which is based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the gross-roots level.

Thanking the PM for hosting the Extraordinary Session of the OIC CFM on the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, Prince Faisal expressed hope that the Session would be instrumental in mobilizing the international community to support the people of Afghanistan on humanitarian grounds.

He also underscored the importance that Saudi Arabia attaches to its strong relations with Pakistan, based on bonds of brotherhood.

In a separate meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Dr Amir Hossein Abdollahiyan assured PM Khan of Iran's full cooperation to promote bilateral relations with Pakistan.

PM Imran appreciated Iran's consistent support on Kashmir, especially at the Supreme Leader level. Afghanistan needed urgent international humanitarian assistance to avert economic collapse and improve livelihood, he remarked.

Expressing hope that the extraordinary session would provide impetus to OIC member states to assist Afghanistan, PM Imran urged the international community to find additional ways for long term reconstruction and infrastructure development in Afghanistan.

“The purpose of holding this meeting is to pay special attention to the issue of Afghanistan and prevent a humanitarian catastrophe in the country,” he added.

The Iranian FM lauded Pakistan's decision to host an extraordinary session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, according to the state broadcaster.

Meanwhile, in another meeting, PM Imran told Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Sri Saifuddin Abdullah that Pakistan was “committed to deepening bilateral ties with Malaysia through enhanced economic engagement and further strengthening of cooperation in a range of areas including tourism, defence, and people to people exchanges.”

FM Saifuddin Abdullah appreciated the convening of the OIC Extraordinary Session on Afghanistan as a timely initiative to address the humanitarian crisis confronting the Afghan people.

Muslim countries have pledged to set up a humanitarian trust fund for Afghanistan as, with millions facing hunger and a harsh winter setting in, Pakistan’s prime minister warned of chaos if the worsening emergency was not urgently addressed.

“Unless action is taken immediately, Afghanistan is heading for chaos,” Prime Minister Imran Khan told a meeting of foreign ministers from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad on Sunday.

The trust fund, announced by Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, will be set up under the aegis of the Islamic Development Bank.