Shaheen jumps to No. 3 in ICC Test Rankings, Babar loses top spot in T20Is

DUBAI – Pakistani paceman Shaheen Shah Afridi climbed to No. 3 on the bowling charts in ICC Test Rankings after his top-notch performance in the recent games.

Afridi’s continued his ascent with three wickets in the match while off-spinner Sajid Khan has advances 52 places to 49th after a 12-wicket haul that won him the Player of the Match award.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Rizwan moves up five places to 18th and Fawad Alam advances seven places to 20th in the batters’ list after their useful half-centuries.

Pakistan’s Haider Ali has advanced 86 slots to reach 98th position after scores of 68 and 31 while the rankings for bowlers see spinner Shadab Khan back in the top 10, moving up five slots to the ninth position.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf is up three places to 19th while Mohammad Nawaz has gained 29 slots to reach 54th position.

In the ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings, England’s Dawid Malan achieved top spot with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam unable to hold on to the first position after two matches of their series against the West Indies.

Pakistani skipper moves currently stand at No.3 while Mohammad Rizwan has retained his fourth spot.

Meanwhile, Australia batters Marnus Labuschagne and Travis Head have attained career-best positions in the ICC Men’s Test Player Rankings.

Labuschagne’s 74 in the first Test against England has lifted him two slots to a career-best second position while Player of the Match Head’s 152 helped him jump 16 places to 10th in the list.

Mohammad Rizwan shoots up ICC T20I rankings 10:05 PM | 17 Nov, 2021 DUBAI – Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan jumped one spot to make it to the top five T20 batsmen, ...

Australian opener David Warner moves up three places to sixth while the bowlers’ rankings see England’s Ollie Robinson up four places to 31st and Mark Wood up two places to 50th progress in the list led by Australia captain Pat Cummins.