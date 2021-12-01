Scores injured after dozens of vehicles collide in huge motorway pile-up (DP Exclusive)

LAHORE – More than two dozen people, including women and children, suffered injuries on Tuesday morning in a chain collision involving several vehicles on the motorway near Sheikhupura interchange in wake of low visibility caused by dense fog.

The vehicles which also include passenger coaches piled up on the M-2 motorway at Kala Shah Kaku and Qila Sattar Shah Towns district.

National Highways and Motorways Police officials said more than two dozen vehicles were involved in the pile-up near Sheikhupura when they were coming from Islamabad to Lahore.

The accidents occurred due to poor visibility as dense fog blanketed the region while all kinds of traffic were stopped from entering the motorways following the pileup, the officials said.

In the exclusive video of Daily Pakistan, several damaged vehicles can be seen and people standing helplessly around them.

Some of the vehicles got completely damaged in wake of the massive crash after they turned turtle while applying emergency brakes and struck into the road’s divider.

Meanwhile, officials stated the poor weather condition caused by smog is the key reason for the accident whereas the injured passengers slammed the NH&MP for not issuing alerts despite being aware of zero visibility.

As rescue officials rushed to the spot, some of the injured were referred to medical facilities in Lahore. The motorway police however claimed that none of the injured was said to be critical.