Final decision on winter vacation for schools to be announced tomorrow
ISLAMABAD – A final decision on winter vacations at educational institutions will be made at a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tomorrow (Wednesday).
It was decided during the 34th meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference on Tuesday.
Reports said that all provincial and federal education ministries except SIndh have agreed to hold winter vacations from December 25 to January 5, with final decision subjected to the approve of NCOC.
The Sindh government has already announced winter vacations in educational institutions from Dec 20 to Jan 3.
A handout issued by the education ministry said that recommendations were sought from all the provinces regarding the rescheduling of winter vacations. "A final decision will be taken at tomorrow's NCOC meeting," the statement said.
The meeting also directed all provinces and textbook boards to publish the political map of the country, which has been approved by the federal cabinet. "Before this, different maps were being published in different provinces," the statement said.
