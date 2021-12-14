Final decision on winter vacation for schools to be announced tomorrow 

09:03 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Final decision on winter vacation for schools to be announced tomorrow 
Share

ISLAMABAD – A final decision on winter vacations at educational institutions will be made at a meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) tomorrow (Wednesday).

It was decided during the 34th meeting of Inter Provincial Education Ministers Conference on Tuesday.

Reports said that all provincial and federal education ministries except SIndh have agreed to hold winter vacations from December 25 to January 5, with final decision subjected to the approve of NCOC. 

The Sindh government has already announced winter vacations in educational institutions from Dec 20 to Jan 3.

A handout issued by the education ministry said that recommendations were sought from all the provinces regarding the rescheduling of winter vacations. "A final decision will be taken at tomorrow's NCOC meeting," the statement said.

The meeting also directed all provinces and textbook boards to publish the political map of the country, which has been approved by the federal cabinet.  "Before this, different maps were being published in different provinces," the statement said.

Punjab announces month-long summer vacation for ... 05:28 PM | 29 Jun, 2021

LAHORE - Provincial Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Monday month-long summer vacations for ...

More From This Category
Pakistan condemns extra-judicial killing of ...
09:29 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Pakistan Navy ship Alamgir visits Ghana, ...
08:21 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Lahore traffic police capture man with 166 ...
07:48 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Another video of outlawed bear-baiting emerged ...
07:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Transgender activist allegedly tortured, raped ...
06:22 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Pakistan wants stable relations with US in sync ...
03:26 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amar Khan's killer dance moves set the ramp ablaze at BCW 2021 
04:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr