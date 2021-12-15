PTI’s Shehryar Afridi issues threats to Pakistani journalist in France in leaked audio clip
'These threats are unacceptable', says Reporters without Borders
Share
ISLAMABAD – Parliamentary Special Committee on Kashmir Chairperson Shehryar Khan Afridi is the recent name to be associated with the controversial leaked audio clips as he can be heard calling members of the Pakistani community in Europe to attack the journalist Younas Khan.
Former Pakistani Minister of State for Interior irked by the question of Paris-based Pakistani journalist who asked him about where he discussed the Kashmir issue during his France visit.
As the journalist asked if he [Afridi] had met with any government organisation to discuss the Kashmir issue, the apparently inoffensive question prompted the PTI leader to retort that he was suffering from migraine and had to first seek treatment in France.
Later, in a covertly recorded interaction, Afridi scolded at least two people about the journalist which went viral in which he mentioned that the journalist ‘attacked the integrity of Pakistan’.
In the leaked clip, the PTI member can be heard using foul language, he also called for action against the journalist, while also threatening to come after Khan, if the members did not deal appropriately with the latter.
He also questioned organizers’ silence on the issue and hurled abuses. Why didn’t you inquire him why this news was published, he asked?
“As far as I am concerned, it would be no issue, but it is a matter of Pakistan’s honour”, he said adding that “If you do not ask this journalist about the news, I will not spare you”.
Following the leaked audio clip, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) and other press freedom organizations condemned the attack on journalists who grilled Afridi during an event.
December 13, 2021
“Pakistan: RSF strongly supports Paris-based Pakistani journalist who is now the target of death threats after he was thrashed and insulted by a famous Pakistani politician, Shehryar Afridi, recently visiting France”, RSF wrote in a tweet.
Ex-CJP Saqib Nisar terms leaked audio clip ... 09:51 AM | 22 Nov, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar has denied the authenticity of an alleged audio clip ...
- Pakistan may resume cotton imports from India12:51 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Kamyab Kissan Program04:38 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Wheat harvesting begins10:49 AM | 3 Apr, 2021
- Punjab government livestock centers provide cheap Wanda to farmers09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Zakat On Agriculture commodities09:21 AM | 10 Apr, 2021
- Careem to bring back bonuses and guarantees, awards best performing ...01:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Cabinet members to hold talks with Gwadar protesters on PM Imran’s ...12:57 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- ICC Women's World Cup: Pakistan, India to face off on March 6 at ...12:19 PM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Bahawalpur court awards death sentence to four men for gang-raping ...11:57 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Motorway sections closed as fog blankets parts of Punjab, KP11:22 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Amar Khan's killer dance moves set the ramp ablaze at BCW 202104:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram face backlash on PDA-packed video04:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- Alizeh Shah reacts to ramp mishap and thanks Shazia Manzoor for ...03:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran is 2021's most admired man in Pakistan, YouGov survey shows09:53 AM | 15 Dec, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021