Christian girl shot dead for ‘refusing Muslim man's marriage proposal’
RAWALPINDI – A Christian girl was gunned down after her parents rejected a marriage proposal sent by a Muslim man in Rawalpindi.
Police conduct several raids and arrest the prime suspect named Shehzad on Sunday.
The deceased girl, Sonia, and the accused were residents of the Old Airport area in Rawalpindi. Shehzad's mother is also said to have sent her son's proposal for Sonia, but her parents refused as she was to marry another man, identified as Faizan.
Police officials said the girl was traveling with Faizan on the highway when Shehzad opened fire on her. The murder appears to have been carried out of personal enmity. However, the deputy inspector general (DIG) of police said the police were investigating all aspects.
- Christian girl shot dead for ‘refusing Muslim man's marriage ...01:17 PM | 6 Dec, 2020
