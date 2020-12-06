Bakhtawar Bhutto shares heartwarming 'ItsARingStory'

KARACHI – Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of late Benazir Bhutto and former president Asif Zardari took to her Instagram and shared the story behind the engagement ring.

She revealed how she pursued a family tradition with her engagement ring. In her post, she mentioned her late mother, who copied her father's wedding ring and later gave it to her husband Zardari on their marriage.

Bakhtawar, 30, said that she carried on the family tradition by having the same ring copied for her fiancé Mahmood Choudhry, and gave it to him on their engagement.

She captioned the post with the hashtag ‘ItsARingStory’.

Bakhtawar got engaged to Mahmood Choudhry on November 27 in an intimate ceremony that was attended by family and close friends.

Earlier Mahmood Choudhary expressed his love for fiancé Bakhtawar Bhutto in an adorable post.