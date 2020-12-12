CM Buzdar rolls out multi-billion uplift projects for Lahore
Share
LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Friday announced mega development projects worth billions for the provincial capital.
According to the details, the development projects will provide better health, transport, sanitation, and housing facilities besides overcoming traffic problems of the metropolis city of Lahore.
Speaking to the media, Buzdar said that the government will start a 1,000-bed general hospital with a cost of Rs9 billion at Ferozepur Road near Arfa Karim Technology Park and would comprise of 400 beds each in general and cardiology wards besides also establishing a 200 bedded blood-disease center.
He also confirmed, a mother and childcare hospital is in the phase of completion in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with a cost of Rs4 billion. The government had decided to upgrade Children Hospital Lahore to a University of Child Health Sciences with a cost of 4 billion rupees, adding that it would be the first children Hospital University in Pakistan.
“We are also establishing a radiology department in Services Hospital with an amount of Rs2.50 billion,” he added.
Murree's Punjab House converted to a university 08:42 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Punjab House, the government-owned mansion in Murree, has been handed over to Higher Education ...
Buzdar said our government had started 35000 residential flats at 8400 Kanal piece of land at the LDA city. He also mentioned Ravi Riverfront Urban Development (RRFUD) project and said it would provide residential facilities besides providing a solution to the sanitation and water scarcity problems.
Addressing the traffic jam in the city of gardens, he said that they have planned two flyovers at Shahkam Chowk and Karim Block Market Chowk with an amount of Rs6 billion.
An underpass at Ferozepur Road will also be constructed with an amount of Rs1 billion while overhead bridges would be constructed from Railway Station to Sheranwala Gate with a cost of Rs4 billion.
Police reforms? DJ Butt shares how cops verbally ... 08:04 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
LAHORE – Soon after his release on bail Thursday, DJ Butt appeared in a video and criticised Prime Minister Imran ...
- CM Buzdar rolls out multi-billion uplift projects for Lahore11:24 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Couple Goals – Sana Khan enjoys snowfall in Kashmir with hubby ...10:37 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- PM Imran to address UN Climate Ambition Summit today09:59 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Coronavirus: Pakistan reports 71 more deaths, 2,729 new cases09:20 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:50 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
- Remo D'Souza in Mumbai hospital after heart attack10:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Shahi Hasan Back In Action, This Time As a Singer11:22 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Esra Bilgiç appears in another Pakistani ad (VIDEO)09:00 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
- Top 10 Google searches in Pakistan for 202002:59 PM | 10 Dec, 2020
- Essential oils that can make you look young06:41 PM | 7 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020