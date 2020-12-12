CM Buzdar rolls out multi-billion uplift projects for Lahore
Web Desk
11:24 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
CM Buzdar rolls out multi-billion uplift projects for Lahore
Share

LAHORE – Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Friday announced mega development projects worth billions for the provincial capital.

According to the details, the development projects will provide better health, transport, sanitation, and housing facilities besides overcoming traffic problems of the metropolis city of Lahore.

Speaking to the media, Buzdar said that the government will start a 1,000-bed general hospital with a cost of Rs9 billion at Ferozepur Road near Arfa Karim Technology Park and would comprise of 400 beds each in general and cardiology wards besides also establishing a 200 bedded blood-disease center.

He also confirmed, a mother and childcare hospital is in the phase of completion in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital with a cost of Rs4 billion. The government had decided to upgrade Children Hospital Lahore to a University of Child Health Sciences with a cost of 4 billion rupees, adding that it would be the first children Hospital University in Pakistan.

“We are also establishing a radiology department in Services Hospital with an amount of Rs2.50 billion,” he added.

Murree's Punjab House converted to a university  08:42 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Punjab House, the government-owned mansion in Murree, has been handed over to Higher Education ...

Buzdar said our government had started 35000 residential flats at 8400 Kanal piece of land at the LDA city. He also mentioned Ravi Riverfront Urban Development (RRFUD) project and said it would provide residential facilities besides providing a solution to the sanitation and water scarcity problems.

Addressing the traffic jam in the city of gardens, he said that they have planned two flyovers at Shahkam Chowk and Karim Block Market Chowk with an amount of Rs6 billion.

An underpass at Ferozepur Road will also be constructed with an amount of Rs1 billion while overhead bridges would be constructed from Railway Station to Sheranwala Gate with a cost of Rs4 billion.

Police reforms? DJ Butt shares how cops verbally ... 08:04 PM | 10 Dec, 2020

LAHORE – Soon after his release on bail Thursday, DJ Butt appeared in a video and criticised Prime Minister Imran ...

More From This Category
PM Imran to address UN Climate Ambition Summit ...
09:59 AM | 12 Dec, 2020
Pakistani forces foil major terror bid in DI Khan
11:58 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Pakistan rejects India’s latest claims about ...
11:31 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Master Changan Motors unveils the all-new Changan ...
11:08 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
India extends 4G ban in occupied Jammu & Kashmir
11:45 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
'Can a common man get justice in ...
09:42 PM | 11 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Couple Goals – Sana Khan enjoys snowfall in Kashmir with hubby (PICTURES)
10:37 AM | 12 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr