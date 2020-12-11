Murree's Punjab House converted to a university 
08:42 PM | 11 Dec, 2020
Murree's Punjab House converted to a university 
LAHORE – Punjab House, the government-owned mansion in Murree, has been handed over to Higher Education Department for establishment of Kohsar University, according to a notification issued by Board of Revenue Punjab.

A lawmaker of ruling PTI, Sadaq Ali Abbasi, said that the decision has been taken in light of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision to use public buildings for common good.

The notification said that the 96-Kanal property has been transferred for establishment of university for specific purpose.

“The land will be utilized with a period of 03 years failing which land would revert back to the Provincial Government,” read the notification.

Abbasi explaining the specific purpose said students will be offered tourism studies and other practical education at the campus, which be run by Tourism Department of the varsity.

He added that classroom will be set up in one block of the property located near Murree’s famous Pinid Point while accommodation will be offered to tourists in remaining blocks with an to generate additional revenue for the university.

Abbasi said that efforts are being made to launch regular classes at the campus by February 2021.

