PPP Senator Yousuf Raza Gilani gets Covid-19 vaccine

LAHORE – Former prime minister and PPP Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani got coronavirus vaccine at Lahore’s Expo Centre on Monday.

Kasim Gilani, son of PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani, took to Twitter and posted the photo and video of his father getting the vaccine at Expo Centre in Lahore. Kasim wrote, “My father got vaccinated today at expo centre Lahore. It all went well. #COVID19Vaccination #GetYourselfVaccinated.”

In another tweet, Kasim Gilani uploaded the video of his father while receiving the coronavirus vaccine. He said that vaccination and following the SOPs were the only way to stay safe during the third wave of coronavirus.

Earlier today, Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed received the first dose of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in the federal capital.

Rasheed, 70, administered the vaccine at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital in Islamabad. The former Railways Minister contracted the deadly virus in June 2020.