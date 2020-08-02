India’s Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus
Web Desk
06:19 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
India’s Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive for coronavirus
Share

NEW DELHI – India’s Union home minister Amit Shah announced on Sunday that he has contracted coronavirus, which has infected over 1.7 million people in the country.

According to Indian media, he has been admitted to Medanta hospital, located in Haryana's Gurugram near Delhi.

In a tweet, the minister said his health was fine but he was shifted to hospital after doctors suggested it.

"On getting the initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all of you who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done," NDTV quoted Shah's tweet.

The country has recorded over 1.76 million cases of coronavirus while 37,560 have lost their lives.

More From This Category
India’s Home Minister Amit Shah tests positive ...
06:19 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
Afghan truce holds as hundreds of Taliban ...
04:21 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
Wall Street Journal highlights dramatic decline ...
02:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
Global coronavirus cases cross 18 million, death ...
01:24 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
China reports 49 new COVID-19 cases
10:21 AM | 2 Aug, 2020
UAE launches Arab world’s first nuclear power ...
08:47 PM | 1 Aug, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
PNCA announces short film contest for Pakistan's Independence Day
02:56 PM | 2 Aug, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr