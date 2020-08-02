Punjab health minister sees smart lockdown, SOPs behind declining COVID-19 cases
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:08 PM | 2 Aug, 2020
Lahore: Smart lockdown policy introduced by the incumbent government and implementation on the standard operating procedures (SOPs), had reduced the COVID-19 cases in many districts of Punjab.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said this while talking to a private news channel on Sunday.

She appealed the people to avoid spicy food during Eid-ul-Azha holidays and added over eating and spicy food could pose threat to people's health.

She advised the masses celebrating the Eid ul Azha, in a religious and traditional manner across the country, to keep social distance for protecting their family members from the coronavirus pandemic.

Expressing dismay over the irrational attitude of the people observed and reported through media during last Eid-ul-Fitr, the health minister said there had been a number of patients detected with COVID-19 due to less care and social gathering.

Dr Yasmin Rashid said all citizens should adopt SOPs and avoid high intake of food for maintaining better health during celebrating the festival.

Meanwhile, Senator Faisal Javed said less eating habit and clean environment could keep the people healthy and fresh in their lives.

