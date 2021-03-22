Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid gets first dose of Chinese vaccine
Share
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed received the first dose of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in the federal capital today.
Rasheed, 70, administered the vaccine at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital in Islamabad. The former Railways Minister contracted the deadly virus in June 2020.
Pakistani president Alvi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also received their COVID-19 jab with the Sinopharm vaccine.
How PM Imran tested positive even after receiving ... 05:10 PM | 20 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday tested positive for the novel coronavirus two days ...
On the other hand, Covid-19 cases dropped by 25 percent as federal authorities conducted crackdowns against violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).
As of March 22, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked up to 630,471 with 3,669 new infections. 20 people died from the novel disease across Pakistan. The national positivity ratio stands at 8.43 percent today.
Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,669 new cases, 20 ... 08:58 AM | 22 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Amid the surge due to the third wave, at least 20 people lost their lives due to the novel ...
- #WorldWaterDay2021: Three major reasons why Pakistan is heading ...01:38 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- NCOC orders strict restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge01:22 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha shake a leg with special kids in viral ...01:00 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid gets first dose of Chinese vaccine12:46 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Importance of water for agrarian economies12:34 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Sohai Ali Abro gets hitched to Little Master Hanif Mohammad's ...09:45 AM | 22 Mar, 2021
- Chale To Kat Hi Jayega – Atif Aslam's new single sets internet on ...06:13 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- Shraddha Kapoor goes underwater in Maldives – Watch viral video03:42 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021
- Pakistani actresses who have received coronavirus vaccine07:20 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021