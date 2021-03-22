Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid gets first dose of Chinese vaccine
12:46 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed received the first dose of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine in the federal capital today.

Rasheed, 70, administered the vaccine at the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital in Islamabad. The former Railways Minister contracted the deadly virus in June 2020. 

Pakistani president Alvi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan also received their COVID-19 jab with the Sinopharm vaccine.

On the other hand, Covid-19 cases dropped by 25 percent as federal authorities conducted crackdowns against violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

As of March 22, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country spiked up to 630,471 with 3,669 new infections. 20 people died from the novel disease across Pakistan. The national positivity ratio stands at 8.43 percent today.

