Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,669 new cases, 20 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Amid the surge due to the third wave, at least 20 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 3,669 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,863 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 630,471.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,686 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 583,538. The total count of active cases is 33,070.

At least 263,290 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 199,040 in Punjab 80,037 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 52,086 in Islamabad, 19,342 in Balochistan, 11,704 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,972 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,984 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,479 in Sindh, 2,215 in KP, 545 in Islamabad, 336 in Azad Kashmir, 203 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 43,498 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,817,491 samples have been tested so far.