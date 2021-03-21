PM Imran shares first picture after testing positive for COVID-19

Khan, wife Bushra feeling 'comfortable with mild symptoms'
Web Desk
02:37 PM | 21 Mar, 2021
Share

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared his first picture a day after it was confirmed that he contracted the novel coronavirus.

Taking it to the photo and video sharing platform Instagram, the premier expressed gratitude to his followers for praying for his quick recovery. I want to thank everyone for their good wishes and prayers, he wrote in the caption of the recent post.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

PM’s aide on communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill also shared an update about the health of the Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi. Both are feeling comfortable with mild symptoms.

Adding that the PM and wife are thankful to you all for your good wishes," he wrote in the latest post.

