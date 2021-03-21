PM Imran shares first picture after testing positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday shared his first picture a day after it was confirmed that he contracted the novel coronavirus.

Taking it to the photo and video sharing platform Instagram, the premier expressed gratitude to his followers for praying for his quick recovery. I want to thank everyone for their good wishes and prayers, he wrote in the caption of the recent post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imran Khan (@imrankhan.pti)

PM’s aide on communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill also shared an update about the health of the Khan and First Lady Bushra Bibi. Both are feeling comfortable with mild symptoms.

اللّٰہ تعالیٰ کی مہربانی اور حضور نبی کریم ﷺ کے صدقے سے وزیراعظم عمران خان اور خاتون اوّل بشری عمران are comfortable with mild symptoms. وزیراعظم اور خاتون اوّل آپ سب کی دعاؤں اور نیک خواہشات کے مشکور ہیں- وزیراعظم آج بھی اپنا دفتری کام معمول کے مطابق وڈیو کانفرنس پر کریں گے۔ — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 21, 2021

Adding that the PM and wife are thankful to you all for your good wishes," he wrote in the latest post.