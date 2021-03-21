Pakistan suspends flights from 12 countries to curb Covid-19 spike
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has suspended the flight operations from 12 countries to curb the recent spike of coronavirus cases, the Civil Aviation Authority announced Saturday.
According to the latest notification, a list of countries has been categorised into A, B, and C after the emergence of South African and Brazilian mutated variants. The restrictions from these countries will remain effective from March 23 to April 5.
The notification issued by the country’s aviation authority reads ‘Conveyed by NCOC, there will be a complete travel ban on inbound travel to Pakistan from category C countries, including withdrawal of exemptions earlier provided to Pakistani passport holders, NICOP holders, and POC holders. The temporary measure is being introduced in continuation to the steps being taken to curb the spread of Covid-19 in Pakistan.’
Botswana, Brazil, Columbia, Comoros, Ghana, Kenya, Mozambique, Peru, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania, and Zambia have been placed in category C.
The CAA has also shifted the United Kingdom from category C to category B. International passengers from category A countries do not require a Covid-19 PCR test before entry into the south asian country.
Australia, Bhutan, China, Fiji, Japan, Kazakhstan, Laos, Mongolia, Mauritania, Morocco, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Trinidad & Tobago, and Vietnam have been placed in category A.
