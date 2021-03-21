Covid-19: Pakistan reports 3,667 new cases, 44 deaths in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Amid the surge due to the third wave, at least 44 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 3,667 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,843 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 626,802.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 2,092 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 581,852. The total count of active cases is 31,107.

At least 263,058 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 197,177 in Punjab 79,245 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 51,414 in Islamabad, 19,327 in Balochistan, 11,609 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,972 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

PM Imran 'fit and doing well, doesn't require any ... 10:30 PM | 20 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan Saturday said Prime Minister Imran ...

Moreover, 5,974 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,479 in Sindh, 2,208 in KP, 543 in Islamabad, 333 in Azad Kashmir, 203 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 41,960 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,773,993 samples have been tested so far.

On Saturday, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has contracted COVID-19 - two days after the premier received his COVID-19 jab with Sinopharm vaccine.

Pakistan PM Imran tests positive for COVID-19 02:35 PM | 20 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the coronavirus, his medical aide confirmed on ...

Later, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said Prime Minister Imran Khan is doing ‘well after his Covid-19 diagnosis and does not require any treatment for now.’