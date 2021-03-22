Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha shake a leg with special kids in viral video

A true humanitarian at heart and a superstar who is the biggest money churner of Btown, Salman Khan wins hearts once again as he dances with Dabangg co-star Sonakshi Sinha and down syndrome kids.

Khan has a big heart and there is no denying it - be it dancing with kids or celebrating festivals with slum dwellers, the superstar always surprises his massive fan following pleasantly.

Sharing a throwback video on his Instagram handle, Khan gives a glimpse of joyous moments on the occasion of World Down Syndrome Day.

“Dancing with the kids of Umang. God bless you and love you all. #DownSyndromeDay”., the 55-year-old actor captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The video is an apt description of excitement as the superstar dances away with the children. Apart from Khan and Sinha, the video features his Maine Pyaar Kyu Kiya co-star Bina Kak as they enjoying their hearts out with the special children.

Moreover, he is currently away from the limelight as he is taking a break and enjoying with actor-politician Bina Kak in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Salman is all set for Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai which is due on Eid, 2021. He also has Antim and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline.