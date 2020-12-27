Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 55
Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today.
Every year on December 27, fans of Bigg Boss host gathered at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Khan recently appealed to his fans to not gather outside his residence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
On his 55th birthday, The Dabang actor cut a cake at his farmhouse. Speaking to the reporters, he said “This time we will not have any birthday celebrations. Only our family will be in Panvel and no one else. This year we are not planning to do anything because this has been a terrible year for everybody, and people have faced a lot of difficulties.”
Megastar #SalmanKhan celebrates his 55th birthday with media at Panvel Farmhouse! ❤️????????@BeingSalmanKhan #HappyBirthdaySalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/1r2suGRQ5y— Salman Khan Fan Club (@BSKFanClub) December 27, 2020
