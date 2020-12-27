Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 55
Web Desk
03:45 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 55
Share

Bollywood actor Salman Khan is celebrating his 55th birthday today. 

Every year on December 27, fans of Bigg Boss host gathered at Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Khan recently appealed to his fans to not gather outside his residence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On his 55th birthday, The Dabang actor cut a cake at his farmhouse. Speaking to the reporters, he said “This time we will not have any birthday celebrations. Only our family will be in Panvel and no one else. This year we are not planning to do anything because this has been a terrible year for everybody, and people have faced a lot of difficulties.”

More From This Category
Is Esra Bilgiç mother of Yasir Hussain?
02:30 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
Military probe finds Indian army captain guilty ...
10:54 AM | 27 Dec, 2020
King of Ghazal, Mehdi Hasan's grave in Karachi ...
10:44 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
‘Start of a new era’ – UK unveils free ...
09:14 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
Gauahar Khan wears Pakistani designer Shakira on ...
08:20 PM | 26 Dec, 2020
26 Taliban fighters among 66 militants killed in ...
07:40 PM | 26 Dec, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan turns 55
03:45 PM | 27 Dec, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr