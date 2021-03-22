NCOC orders strict restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge
Web Desk
01:22 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
NCOC orders strict restrictions as Covid-19 cases surge
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body on Monday decided to increase restrictions on activities contributing to a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.

An update shared by the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) chief and Minister for Planning Asad Umar stated that country’s top monitoring body decided the future course of action to curb the recent spike in Covid cases.

The provincial and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administrations were directed to tighten the implementation of SOPs and crack down on violations, he revealed in a tweet.

Top health authorities warned as the third wave intensifies which is said to be more lethal and dangerous. Many of the diagnosed cases, specifically in the Punjab region, have the British mutated variant of the novel virus.

Meanwhile, education and health ministers will also meet on Wednesday to decide the future course of action about the opening of educational institutions.

On Saturday, NCOC Chief and Interior Minister refuted the complete lockdown rumors. Complete lockdown is not the solution as it is equivalent to stealing people's livelihoods, he said while speaking in a news channel.

As of today, the total number of coronavirus cases in Pakistan rose to 630,471 with 3,669 new infections. The national positivity ratio stands at 8.43 percent today.

