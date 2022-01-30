Pakistan reports nearly 8,000 new Covid infections, 29 deaths amid sharp uptick

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan reported 7,978 new coronavirus cases, 29 deaths on Sunday as the national positivity ratio remained above 12 percent amid an alarming trend.

According to the latest stats from National Command and Operation Centre platform, the overall death toll soared to 29,248 and the total cases tally jumped to 1,417,991.

Pakistan conducted a total of 64,016 cases in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in critical care was 1,455. Around 12,019 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,288,738. Meanwhile, the national Covid positivity ratio soared to 12.46 percent.

Statistics 30 Jan 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 64,016

Positive Cases: 7978

Positivity %: 12.46%

Deaths :29

Patients on Critical Care: 1455 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) January 29, 2022

Pakistan's active Covid cases jumped the 100,000 mark for the first time since July 1, 2020.

As many as 540,023 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 476,420 in Punjab, 192,519 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 126,473 in Islamabad, 34,342 in Balochistan, 37,572 in Azad Kashmir, and 10,642 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Punjab education minister announces new updates ... 11:48 AM | 29 Jan, 2022 LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas shared an update for private and public schools in Lahore and ...

Moreover, 13,151 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 7,812 in Sindh, 5,996 in KP, 979 in Islamabad, 755 in Azad Kashmir, 367 in Balochistan, and 188 in Gilgit Baltistan.