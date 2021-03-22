'Get vaccinated!' Samina Peerzada asks fans to follow coronavirus SOPs
Web Desk
02:00 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
'Get vaccinated!' Samina Peerzada asks fans to follow coronavirus SOPs
LAHORE – Pakistani actress and host Samina Peerzada, who received her vaccination last week, has called out to her fans to follow SOPs and get vaccinated as coronavirus cases are on the rise in the South Asian country. 

“Be safe everyone 3rd wave of covid is deadly. keep wearing your masks. Follow the SOPs and please get vaccinated”, she wrote on twitter.

Earlier, the 65-year-old had tweeted her picture of getting the shot. She shared the experience with her fans online. “Thank you & Shabash Pakistan,” she added.

Pakistan has been hit with a fresh wave which has affected hundreds of people. Recently, PM Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi were tested positive and are isolated at home.

