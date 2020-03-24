CJP Gulzar rejects plea to adjourn court amid coronavirus outbreak

ISLAMABAD - Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmad on Tuesday turned down a request to adjourn cases due to coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Responding to a plea made by Supreme Court Bar Association President Qalab Hassan, the chief justice replied that situation was more severe in Europe but courts are still working there.

The top judge remarked, “We cannot close this important institution”.

The tally of Coronavirus in Pakistan has reached to 875, with Sindh province at the top with 394 cases.

According to media reports, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Punjab has reached to 246 followed by Balochistan with 110 cases, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with 72 cases, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa 38 cases and Islamabad with 15 cases.

Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan have imposed lockdown in their region to prevent the spread of the disease through social distancing.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also appealed to the citizens to remain indoors and do not go out for unnecessary visits. He said the government could not win the war alone against this virus without the support of the public.