Pakistan reports 5,234 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day toll since June 30
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported the highest single-day toll since June 30 as 5,234 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday.
According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the country reported 83 more deaths, taking the country-wide death tally to 14,613.
The number of confirmed cases stands at 678,165 while 2,148 patients have recovered from the deadly virus in the past 24 hours. The total recoveries stand at 607,205. As of Friday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 56,347 whereas the positivity rate stood at 10.43 per cent.
At least 265,917 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 225,953 in Punjab 89,255 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 59,401 in Islamabad, 19,610 in Balochistan, 12,984 in Azad Kashmir, and 5,045 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
Moreover, 6,485 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,504 in Sindh, 2,382 in KP, 572 in Islamabad, 358 in Azad Kashmir, 209 in Balochistan, and 103 in Gilgit Baltistan.
A total of 50,170 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 10,297,54 samples have been tested so far.
