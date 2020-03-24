Pakistani doctor who died from coronavirus laid to rest in Gilgit

GILGIT – Dr Osama Riaz, a Pakistan doctor who died due to coronavirus on Sunday, was laid to rest in his hometown in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Qari Muhammad Ishaq led his funeral prayers offered at Tableegi Markaz Konodas. Numbers of people including officials participated in the last rituals of doctor, who is titled as “Hero of Pakistan” for his services during the pandemic.

The deceased doctor screened suspected coronavirus patients mainly pilgrim who had returned from Iran and he tested positive on Friday.

The tally of Coronavirus in Pakistan has reached to 875, with Sindh province at the top with 394 cases.

According to media reports, the number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Punjab has reached to 246 followed by Balochistan with 110 cases, Azad Jammu & Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan with 72 cases, Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa 38 cases and Islamabad with 15 cases.