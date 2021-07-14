Pakistan records slight uptick in COVID cases with around 2,000 new infections

ISLAMABAD – At least 24 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 1,980 fresh infections have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 22,642 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 978,847.

Statistics 14 Jul 21:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 47,472

Positive Cases: 1980

Positivity % : 4.17%

Deaths : 24 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) July 14, 2021

In the past 24 hours, as many as 738 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 915,343. As of Wednesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 40,862 while the national positivity rate was recorded at 4.17 percent.

At least 349,586 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 348,725 in Punjab 139,710 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 83,956 in Islamabad, 28,434 in Balochistan, 21,392 in Azad Kashmir, and 7,044 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,839 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,621 in Sindh, 4,371 in KP, 786 in Islamabad, 595 in Azad Kashmir, 317 in Balochistan, and 113 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 47,472 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,199,875 since the first case was reported.