Pakistan administers half-million Covid vaccine doses in a day, highest single day coverage so far
Share
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday administered more than half-million Covid vaccine doses, which is the highest single-day vaccine coverage since the start of the mass vaccination drive.
National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief and Federal Minister Asad Umar took to his official handle today where he wrote “For the first time we crossed half a million doses of vaccination yesterday. 5 lakh 25 thousand doses were administered yesterday.”
For the first time we crossed half a million doses of vaccination yesterday. 5 lakh 25 thousand doses were administered yesterday. Highest ever first dose was also achieved yesterday with 3 lakh 90 thousand first doses administered. The pace will increase further inshallah— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) July 13, 2021
The tweet further added that “Highest ever the first dose was also achieved yesterday with 3 lakh 90 thousand first doses administered. The pace will increase further inshallah”.
Earlier, the country’s top monitoring body issued directives for SOPs implementation in high-risk sectors in wake of COVID variants being reported ahead of Eid ul Adha.
The provinces have been issued detailed directives for strict implementation of SOPs while The body overseeing COVID implementation strategies in the country said teams have been formed for implementing facemask and social distancing SOPs.
Pakistan ramps up restrictions to stem delta ... 01:57 PM | 11 Jul, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s top monitoring body on Covid-19 launched counter measures in wake of the rise in ...
Meanwhile, guidelines have been issued for cattle markets and Eid ul Adha gatherings to stem the spread of the novel disease.
- Pakistan administers half-million Covid vaccine doses in a day, ...11:35 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Success journey of a young Pakistani entrepreneur Usman Afzal in ...10:54 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
- PAKvENG: Second-string England eye clean sweep against Green Shirts ...10:48 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Kashmir Martyrs Day: PM Imran pays tribute to Kashmiris for their ...10:08 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...09:40 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
- Hania Aamir gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video11:38 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Watch – Imran Ashraf enthralls fans with his melodious voice11:50 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- Feroze Khan thanks everyone for making his birthday special06:45 PM | 12 Jul, 2021
- World’s most powerful passports in 2021: Where does Pakistan stand?03:35 PM | 7 Jul, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021