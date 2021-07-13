Pakistan administers half-million Covid vaccine doses in a day, highest single day coverage so far

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday administered more than half-million Covid vaccine doses, which is the highest single-day vaccine coverage since the start of the mass vaccination drive.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Chief and Federal Minister Asad Umar took to his official handle today where he wrote “For the first time we crossed half a million doses of vaccination yesterday. 5 lakh 25 thousand doses were administered yesterday.”

The tweet further added that “Highest ever the first dose was also achieved yesterday with 3 lakh 90 thousand first doses administered. The pace will increase further inshallah”.

Earlier, the country’s top monitoring body issued directives for SOPs implementation in high-risk sectors in wake of COVID variants being reported ahead of Eid ul Adha.

The provinces have been issued detailed directives for strict implementation of SOPs while The body overseeing COVID implementation strategies in the country said teams have been formed for implementing facemask and social distancing SOPs.

Meanwhile, guidelines have been issued for cattle markets and Eid ul Adha gatherings to stem the spread of the novel disease.