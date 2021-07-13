Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan
DUBAI – Emirates has extended the suspension of flights from Pakistan until July 21 in line with directives from the United Arab Emirates government, the airline said.
Reports in local media cited that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the ban on flights to Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for another 10 days amid the recent surge in Covid cases in parts of the world.
In addition, the travellers who have visited Pakistan, India, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka within 14 days will also be barred to visit the Gulf state.
However, UAE nationals, holders of its golden visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid-19 protocols are exempted from the travel restrictions. UAE first announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Pakistan on May 12 to stem the spread of coronavirus.
On Monday, the Civil Aviation Authority notified the extension in travel restrictions till July 31 on international inbound passengers from Category C countries.
A notification issued by the aviation authority stated that regarding the extension of travel restrictions on international inbound travellers in Pakistan till July 31.
The nationals will possess a valid negative PCR test report conducted within the period of 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan, whereas, they will undergo mandatory RAT tests for the detection of novel coronavirus upon their arrival at the country’s airports.
