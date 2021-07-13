Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan
Web Desk
12:38 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Emirates extends suspension of flights from Pakistan
Share

DUBAI – Emirates has extended the suspension of flights from Pakistan until July 21 in line with directives from the United Arab Emirates government, the airline said.

Reports in local media cited that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has extended the ban on flights to Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh for another 10 days amid the recent surge in Covid cases in parts of the world.

In addition, the travellers who have visited Pakistan, India, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka within 14 days will also be barred to visit the Gulf state.

However, UAE nationals, holders of its golden visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid-19 protocols are exempted from the travel restrictions. UAE first announced the suspension of entry for travellers from Pakistan on May 12 to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan until ... 12:35 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

DUBAI – Emirates has announced that it will be extending its ban on passenger flights from Pakistan until July ...

On Monday, the Civil Aviation Authority notified the extension in travel restrictions till July 31 on international inbound passengers from Category C countries.

A notification issued by the aviation authority stated that regarding the extension of travel restrictions on international inbound travellers in Pakistan till July 31.

The nationals will possess a valid negative PCR test report conducted within the period of 72 hours prior to commencement of travel to Pakistan, whereas, they will undergo mandatory RAT tests for the detection of novel coronavirus upon their arrival at the country’s airports.

Pakistan bans travel from 26 countries amid Covid ... 10:36 AM | 13 Jun, 2021

ISLAMABAD – In an effort to control the Covid pandemic in Pakistan, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) updated ...

More From This Category
Why did Punjab Textbook Board confiscates grade 7 ...
01:20 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Dogs involved in Karachi attack put down: police
12:07 PM | 13 Jul, 2021
Pakistan administers half-million Covid vaccine ...
11:35 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
Kashmir Martyrs Day: PM Imran pays tribute to ...
10:08 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
Pakistan logs 1,590 new Covid infections, 21 ...
09:13 AM | 13 Jul, 2021
First monsoon spell in Karachi, other cities to ...
11:17 PM | 12 Jul, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Are Female Hygiene products safe in Pakistan?
11:00 PM | 12 Jul, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr