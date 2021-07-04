Emirates suspends flights from Pakistan until July 15

DUBAI – Emirates has announced that it will be extending its ban on passenger flights from Pakistan until July 15.

Reports in local media suggest that the flag carrier of the United Arab Emirates Saturday announced suspending flights from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka till July 15 in light of the government's directives.

‘In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 15, 2021,’ a statement issued by UAE’s largest airline cited.

It further announced not to carry any traveler who connected through Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 2 weeks. However, it stated that ‘UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions are exempt and may be accepted for travel.

On June 28, the Gulf state extended the ban on inbound flights from 14 countries including Pakistan till July 21, 2021, a notification issued by the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) stated.

In a Notice to Airmen, the top aviation authority of UAE said that flights from 14 countries, including Pakistan, will remain suspended until July 21, 2021, in wake of the ongoing Covid pandemic.

However, it added that cargo flights, as well as business and charter flights, would be exempted from the suspension.