UAE extends travel ban on Pakistani travellers 'till further notice'
Share
DUBAI – UAE authorities Saturday announced to extend travel restriction from Pakistan and 13 other countries until further notice.
Reports in international media quoting United Arab Emirates' national carrier said ‘flights from Pakistan to Dubai will remain suspended until further notice.'
A suspension on flights from Pakistan to Dubai, which was started on May 12, has been extended as Emirates said that there is no confirmed date for the resumption of flights, adding that their website will be updated as soon as more information is available but cargo flights were to remain unaffected.
However, it also noted that UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID19 protocols will be exempt from travel.
Meanwhile, the banned list also includes Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa.
Earlier, it was assumed that the United Arab Emirates likely to resume flight operations to and from Pakistan from July 7. Reports cited that a search on the website for flights to the UAE from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore throws up a message, informing travelers about the July 7 date.
UAE likely to lift Covid travel ban for ... 12:18 PM | 15 Jun, 2021
DUBAI – The United Arab Emirates likely to resume flight operations to and from Pakistan from July 7. According ...
-
- 2 explosions rock Indian air force-operated area in IIOJK airport12:03 PM | 27 Jun, 2021
- Delta coronavirus variant prompts more lockdowns around the world11:40 AM | 27 Jun, 2021
- PM Imran shares 'good news’ as inflows in govt's Roshan Digital ...10:45 AM | 27 Jun, 2021
- UAE extends travel ban on Pakistani travellers 'till further notice'10:20 AM | 27 Jun, 2021
- Celebrities send love to Fahad Mustafa on his birthday06:51 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
- ISPR hosts National Amateur Short Film Festival Awards 2021 ceremony05:08 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
- Shahrukh Khan reveals what his grandmother named him04:36 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
- World must recognise Pakistan's consistent peace overtures: CJCSC Gen ...09:59 PM | 26 Jun, 2021
- Pakistan seeks explanation from HBO management for censoring PM ...11:02 AM | 23 Jun, 2021
- 16 Pakistani universities among Asia's top 50002:36 PM | 8 Jun, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021