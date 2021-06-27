UAE extends travel ban on Pakistani travellers 'till further notice'

DUBAI – UAE authorities Saturday announced to extend travel restriction from Pakistan and 13 other countries until further notice.

Reports in international media quoting United Arab Emirates' national carrier said ‘flights from Pakistan to Dubai will remain suspended until further notice.'

A suspension on flights from Pakistan to Dubai, which was started on May 12, has been extended as Emirates said that there is no confirmed date for the resumption of flights, adding that their website will be updated as soon as more information is available but cargo flights were to remain unaffected.

However, it also noted that UAE Nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas, and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated COVID19 protocols will be exempt from travel.

Meanwhile, the banned list also includes Liberia, Namibia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Zambia, Vietnam, India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Earlier, it was assumed that the United Arab Emirates likely to resume flight operations to and from Pakistan from July 7. Reports cited that a search on the website for flights to the UAE from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore throws up a message, informing travelers about the July 7 date.